21 years and counting: There’s no end in sight for John Harrell’s high school sports website

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to keeping track of high school football and basketball in Indiana, there’s one guy to turn to for all the information: John Harrell.

Over the course of two decades, the long time sportswriter and northeast Indiana native has changed the way anyone can track results, records, rankings, schedules and more all from one website.

“You know, I always had a love for basketball. I started working for the newspaper, the Herald Press in Huntington, when I was a senior… [and] it just kept growing from there,” Harrell said.

The big jump for Harrell came in the year 2000 when he took his love for sports, media and numbers to the internet.

“The thing about that is, I’m kind of cheap and if the internet would’ve cost anything then I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Harrell said.

Thanks to free internet, johnharrell.net was born.

For the past 21 years, Harrell’s been the one-man band behind a one-of-a-kind website that focuses on results, records, schedules, stats and more from high school football and basketball games across the state.

“I know it provides a great service for everybody, but I still do it because I love to do it,” Harrell said.

So on a Friday night in the fall, what’s the secret behind one guy securing final scores statewide for so many football games?

“I get 95% of my scores from Twitter. You know, I also have a message board with a few scores. Occasionally I’ll go to MaxPreps and see what they have. At the end of the night I might have a dozen scores that I don’t have, and I just tweet them out and say ‘anybody have these scores?’ And people send them back to me so, I get a lot of help.” Harrell said.

His site also shows predictions, and this week’s Highlight Zone Game of the Week could be a good one. Snider will host Bishop Dwenger at Spuller Stadium, so we asked Harrell what he thought the final score would be based on the numbers.

“I have Snider winning 35-31. I noticed Dwenger won last year 17-7. I see Sagarin has Snider as a six-point favorite too,” Harrell said.

Harrell has been doing this for quite some time and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can I don’t know what I would do without it really.” Harrell said.