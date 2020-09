FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a handful of cancellations the Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team finally got to play their season opener on Monday night, and – for Saints fans – it was worth the wait at 2A no. 2 Dwenger edged 3A no. 18 Carroll 1-0 on a goal by Grace Morris with just six minutes remaining in regulation.

Cecilia Garrett recorded the shutout in goal for the Saints, who finished as the state runner-up in 2A last fall.