Woodson’s ‘Hope Through Football’ camp concludes with special guest Henry Ruggs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final day of Rod Woodson’s “Hope Through Football” camp at Snider High School concluded with a special visit from NFL Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The camp, a non-profit foundation, aims to teach the game of football while also relaying character and life skills. The camp is also partnering with the NFL’s “Way to Play” initiative. On Thursday, Woodson’s camp began a three-day session for high school players that is aimed at teaching them the skills needed to excel in college.

Woodson has partnered with a number of companies, including QwikCut, XOS, Zybek and Catapult, to provide state-of-the-art timing and training equipment, with a special focus on how to break down film.

HS players in Fort Wayne, Combine by Zybek and grading by XOS/Catapult. July 8th-10thhttps://t.co/iWRTuwdYY1 pic.twitter.com/E1dycA67iE — Rod Woodson (@RodWoodson26) June 6, 2021

On top of the equipment and the information that young athletes learned in the classroom, the campers also got to listen to powerful speeches from past and present NFL coaches and players.

Through the Independent Sports Entertainment Agency and their relationships with their clients, the camp was able to welcome in approximately 25 local and legendary athletes that have made it and succeeded at the highest level of the sport.

For more information on upcoming camps, visit hopethroughfootball.org or click here.