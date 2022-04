WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s all-time leading scorer is heading to St. Francis as six-foot-seven forward Joe Reidy signed with the Cougars on Monday afternoon.

Reidy finished his pre career with 1,809 points for the Warriors. As a senior he tallied 21.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for a Woodlan team that finished 16-9 overall.