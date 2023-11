WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Abby Horn will be heading to Hanover University next fall as the senior softball standout signed with the Panthers on Friday afternoon.

Horn, a pitcher, was 7-0 last spring as a junior while posting a 1.38 ERA. For her prep career he’s 16-2 with a 1.81 ERA entering her senior season this spring.

The Warriors went 16-4 overall last season and won the ACAC title.