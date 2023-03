WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Addie Goheen is going to play basketball in college, as the senior signed with Greenville University, a Division III program in Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.

A five-foot-seven guard, Goheen was named second team All-ACAC this past season. She averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds a night for a Warriors team that finished 20-5 overall.