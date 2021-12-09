Woodlan’s Gentz to play soccer at Huntington, Salzbrenner volleyball at Taylor

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Woodlan seniors made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as Rebekah Gentz is heading to Huntington University for soccer while Reagan Salzbrenner will play volleyball at Taylor University.
