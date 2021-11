FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Head Coach Gary Cobb picked up win number 99 on Monday night as his Warriors cruised to victory over Canterbury, 45-16.

Over half of Woodlan’s points in the win came from just two Warriors. Junior Avah Smith finished with 12 points and teammate and senior Dakotah Krohn tallied a game-high 14 points.

Up next, Woodlan will host Leo on Friday and Canterbury travels to Southern Wells on Monday.