Woodlan’s Bradtmueller, Donovan sign for college

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Nathan Bradtmueller (football/Trine) and Brennan Donovan (soccer/Manchester) made their college choice official on Friday as the seniors signed to continue their athletic careers in college.

