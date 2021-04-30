Woodlan’s Bradtmueller, Donovan sign for college

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Nathan Bradtmueller (football/Trine) and Brennan Donovan (soccer/Manchester) made their college choice official on Friday as the seniors signed to continue their athletic careers in college.
by: Glenn MariniPosted: / Updated:
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Nathan Bradtmueller (football/Trine) and Brennan Donovan (soccer/Manchester) made their college choice official on Friday as the seniors signed to continue their athletic careers in college.