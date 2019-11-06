Woodlan tops New Haven in season opener

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Gabby Joyce tallied 20 points – outscoring New Haven herself – as the Woodlan Warriors downed the visiting Bulldogs 72-18 on the opening night of girls basketball season at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Dakotah Krohn added 14 points for the Warriors.

Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 76, Muncie Burris 22

Bloomington North 56, Greenwood 40

Center Grove 44, Franklin Central 36

Cloverdale 68, Riverton Parke 35

Concord 68, New Prairie 42

Eastern (Greene) 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 24

Eastern (Greentown) 43, Cass 18

Edgewood 50, W. Vigo 16

Fishers 60, Warren Central 38

Frankton 66, Sheridan 23

Frontier 31, N. Montgomery 30

Henryville 49, Rock Creek Academy 6

Heritage 52, DeKalb 46

Heritage Hills 56, Dubois 19

Indpls Cathedral 67, Covenant Christian 32

Indpls N. Central 62, Westfield 39

Indpls Pike 57, Anderson 35

Lowell 47, Wheeler 33

Marion 48, Pendleton Hts. 36

Michigan City Marquette 41, Boone Grove 36

Milan 44, S. Decatur 41, OT

Mooresville 66, Northview 40

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51, Ev. Reitz 31

N. Knox 37, N. Daviess 30

Northwestern 70, Lafayette-jefferson 15

Oregon-Davis 79, S. Bend Trinity 30

Plainfield 66, Terre Haute South 42

Plymouth 47, S. Bend Washington 46

Portage 58, Andrean 56

Richmond 53, New Castle 26

S. Knox 53, White River Valley 27

Salem 49, Jennings Co. 44

Seeger 40, Rossville 21

Southridge 51, Perry Central 35

Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Indpls Park Tudor 43

Tell City 51, Cannelton 15

University 74, Indpls Shortridge 30

Whiteland 66, Indpls Attucks 30

Woodlan 72, New Haven 18