Woodlan tops New Haven in season opener

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Gabby Joyce tallied 20 points – outscoring New Haven herself – as the Woodlan Warriors downed the visiting Bulldogs 72-18 on the opening night of girls basketball season at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Dakotah Krohn added 14 points for the Warriors.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 76, Muncie Burris 22
Bloomington North 56, Greenwood 40
Center Grove 44, Franklin Central 36
Cloverdale 68, Riverton Parke 35
Concord 68, New Prairie 42
Eastern (Greene) 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 24
Eastern (Greentown) 43, Cass 18
Edgewood 50, W. Vigo 16
Fishers 60, Warren Central 38
Frankton 66, Sheridan 23
Frontier 31, N. Montgomery 30
Henryville 49, Rock Creek Academy 6
Heritage 52, DeKalb 46
Heritage Hills 56, Dubois 19
Indpls Cathedral 67, Covenant Christian 32
Indpls N. Central 62, Westfield 39
Indpls Pike 57, Anderson 35
Lowell 47, Wheeler 33
Marion 48, Pendleton Hts. 36
Michigan City Marquette 41, Boone Grove 36
Milan 44, S. Decatur 41, OT
Mooresville 66, Northview 40
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51, Ev. Reitz 31
N. Knox 37, N. Daviess 30
Northwestern 70, Lafayette-jefferson 15
Oregon-Davis 79, S. Bend Trinity 30
Plainfield 66, Terre Haute South 42
Plymouth 47, S. Bend Washington 46
Portage 58, Andrean 56
Richmond 53, New Castle 26
S. Knox 53, White River Valley 27
Salem 49, Jennings Co. 44
Seeger 40, Rossville 21
Southridge 51, Perry Central 35
Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Indpls Park Tudor 43
Tell City 51, Cannelton 15
University 74, Indpls Shortridge 30
Whiteland 66, Indpls Attucks 30
Woodlan 72, New Haven 18