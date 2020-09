WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan bested ACAC rival Adams Central 3-1 (25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16) on Thursday night at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area girls volleyball action as the Warriors improved to 12-1 overall this season.

Maddison Smith led the Warriors with 14 kills.

Adams Central falls to 11-5 overall with the loss.