WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – For Highlight Zone fans, it’ll be a familiar face in a slightly difference place as Woodlan High School has named Dave Randall its new head coach for the girls basketball program.

pic.twitter.com/iyifT2NuMi — Woodlan Sports (@woodlansports) March 30, 2023 Randall previously served as head coach of the Woodlan boys basketball for seven seasons from 2011-18, posting a record of 73-89. John Baker has been Woodlan’s head coach for the past five seasons.

Randall replaces Gary Cobb, who retired from coaching after 40 seasons in the game following the 2022-23 campaign. A northeast Indiana staple on the sidelines, Cobb spent the last 11 seasons leading the Woodlan girls program. He posted a 135-99 record with Woodlan, including a 20-5 record this past season.