WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – For Highlight Zone fans, it’ll be a familiar face in a slightly difference place as Woodlan High School has named Dave Randall its new head coach for the girls basketball program.
Randall replaces Gary Cobb, who retired from coaching after 40 seasons in the game following the 2022-23 campaign. A northeast Indiana staple on the sidelines, Cobb spent the last 11 seasons leading the Woodlan girls program. He posted a 135-99 record with Woodlan, including a 20-5 record this past season.