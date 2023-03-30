WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – For Highlight Zone fans, it’ll be a familiar face in a slightly difference place as Woodlan High School has named Dave Randall its new head coach for the girls basketball program.

Randall previously served as head coach of the Woodlan boys basketball for seven seasons from 2011-18, posting a record of 73-89. John Baker has been Woodlan’s head coach for the past five seasons.

Randall replaces Gary Cobb, who retired from coaching after 40 seasons in the game following the 2022-23 campaign. A northeast Indiana staple on the sidelines, Cobb spent the last 11 seasons leading the Woodlan girls program. He posted a 135-99 record with Woodlan, including a 20-5 record this past season.