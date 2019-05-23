Woodlan's Bayman, Knoblauch, Wilson sign for college
WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) - Woodlan High School seniors Addison Bayman (basketball/Spring Arbor), Connor Knoblauch (baseball/Ivy Tech), and Sebastien Wilson (track/Purdue Fort Wayne) all signed to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
