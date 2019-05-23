High School Sports

Woodlan's Bayman, Knoblauch, Wilson sign for college

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Woodlan's Bayman, Knoblauch, Wilson sign for college

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) - Woodlan High School seniors Addison Bayman (basketball/Spring Arbor), Connor Knoblauch (baseball/Ivy Tech), and Sebastien Wilson (track/Purdue Fort Wayne) all signed to play sports in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local