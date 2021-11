Woodlan rolls in opener as girls basketball season tips off

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Warriors appeared to be in mid-season form on Tuesday night despite that fact that it was opening night for the 2021-22 girls basketball season as Woodlan bested New Haven 58-9 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.

Dakotah Krohn led a balanced Woodlan attack with 14 points while Avah Smith added 13. Kaitlyn Crosby and Briana Roney each chipped in with seven points.

LOCAL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD:

Woodlan 58, New Haven 9 (F)

DeKalb 48, Heritage 34 (F)

Fairfield 68, Jimtown 25 (F)

Pendleton Heights 70, Marion 25 (F)

Western 54, North Miami 34 (F)