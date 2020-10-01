Woodlan rallies to defeat Garrett on volleyball court

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping the first game to a Garrett team that came into the night sporting an 18-1 record, the Woodlan volleyball team won three straight games to clinch a comeback win over the Railroaders by a score of 3-1 (24-26, 27-25, 25-22, 25-20) in a highly-contested match on Wednesday night at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.

Woodlan improves to 17-4 overall with the victor. Avah Smith led the Warriors with 14 kills while Evelyn Shipley added seven aces.

Garrett falls to 18-2 overall with the loss.