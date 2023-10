WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – After almost four seasons under head coach Mike Smith the Woodlan High School football program is making a change at the top.

Smith, who posted a 10-28 record leading the program, is no longer the coach of the Warriors.

Woodlan is 2-6 this season heading into its final regular season game this Friday against Adams Central.

Chris Albertin, formerly an assistant coach, will lead the Woodlan program throughout the rest of the 2023 season.