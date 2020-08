WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County and Woodlan lined up on the pitch for a match that carried big ACAC implications with it.

First half, Jay County’s Gabi Bilbrey breaks the even scoreboard for the first goal of the game. It wasn’t til the second-half that Woodlan would respond. On a penalty kick, Olivia Wilson scores the tying goal. In a shootout, Woodlan wins 2-1.

Next up, Woodlan will travel to Blackhawk Christian on September 8th and Jay County will travel to South Adams on Tuesday.