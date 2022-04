FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Carter Knoblauch struck out 11 on the mound and added an RBI triple at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the fifth to lead the Warriors over New Haven by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first high school game of the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Classic.

The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic continues on Wednesday when North Side faces South Side at 4:30 p.m. followed by Prairie Heights vs. Eastside.