WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan took down New Haven while Leo hammered Lakeland as the girls basketball season got underway in northeast Indiana on Tuesday night.

Woodlan bested the visiting Bulldogs 70-43 in coach Dave Randall’s first game leading the Warriors girls program. Alyssa Anderson paced the Warriors with 22 points while Taylor Kneubuhler had 21. Brooke Kneubuhler added 13 points while Marian Thullner chipped in 11.

New Haven was led by Janiya Johnson with 15 points.

At Leo the Lions jumped out to a 24-1 lead in the second quarter on the way to a 62-16 win over visiting Lakeland. Leo was led by Leah Shappell’s 16 points. Emily Cogdell added 11 while Malina Lape tallied 10. Dulce Canedo, Briana Poe, and Zoey Bowman each had four points to pace the Lakers.