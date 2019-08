FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heart and determination aren’t just for games.

Early on July 30, Sherwood Haydock suffered a heart attack. The Woodlan head coach will be on the sideline for the Warriors first game of the year against Leo less than a month later.

In his 32 yards as head coach (in the area with Harding and then now at Woodlan), Haydock has complied a record of 192-154. That includes three state championship appearances and a championship with the Hawks in 2006.