FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan improved to 14-3 this season as the Warriors bested host Homestead 2-0 on Monday night to headline area prep softball action.

The Warriors broke a scoreless tie thanks to a sacrifice fly from Alyssa Harvey to plate Lillian Riley in the top of the fifth. Woodlan added its second run of the game in the top of the seventh when Briana Roney drove home Abby Cowan with a base knock into left center.