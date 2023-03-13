FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne United Futbol Club honored its group of 41 high school seniors on Monday night as the club soccer team held its annual spring recognition ceremony.

Among the guest speakers, Fort Wayne United FC alum Sarah Woldmoe had a chance to chat with some of the area’s best up-and-coming soccer standouts.

Woldmoe, formerly Sarah Killion, was the three-time Gatorade State Player of the Year in Indiana during her time at Bishop Dwenger High School. In college, she led UCLA to the national title her junior season and was the no. 2 overall pick in the NWSL Draft following her senior. Most recently, she played for the Chicago Red Stars, but sat out this past season as she gave birth to a son in August.

Woldmoe announced her retirement from professional soccer on December 7, 2022.