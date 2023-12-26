INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The head girls basketball coach at Indianapolis Cathedral High School since 2020, Lisa Finn’s current players aren’t likely to be familiar with their coach’s maiden name – or her once-lethal game.

Back in 1995 as junior at Huntington North, the then-Lisa Winter helped guide Huntington North to the girls basketball state title, beating Carmel in the title game back when Indiana had a single class postseason.

As a senior, Winter and the Vikings suffered their lone loss at semi-state to finish 25-1 with Winter going on to win the 1996 Indiana Miss Basketball award. After starting her college career at Ball State, Winter transferred to Valpo. After about a ten year break to raise her family, Winter got back into the game as an assistant coach, eventually earning the top job at Cathedral.

With that impressive resume, its no surprise that she’s headed to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. It was announced earlier this month that (Winter) Finn will be among those inducted at the 22nd Women’s Awards Banquet on April 27.