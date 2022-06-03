BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North senior Addy Wiley capped off her amazing high school career with two state titles on Friday night at Indiana University’s Haugh Track & Field Complex.

Not only did Wiley win the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters, she sets state records in both events with times of 2:06.26 and 4:38.69 respectively. While Wiley was looking for a state title trifecta in distance running, she came in third in the 3,200 meters, her final individual race of the meet.

The two wins on Friday give Wiley five state titles in her prep track career. She won the 1,600 meters as a freshman in 2019, and the 1,600 & 800 as a junior in 2021. The 2020 meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Northrop’s Morgan Patterson had a pair of top five finishes, coming in third in the long jump at 18-07.75 and fifth in the 100 meter hurdles at 14.38. Northrop also came in fifth in the 4×100 relay.

A handful of other northeast Indiana standout had top five finishes. Snider’s Niesha Anderson came in third in the shotput at 44-01.00 while Carroll’s Alexandra Sparks finished fourth at 42-09.50. Emma Yoder of Wawasee finished third in the discus at 134-03. Leah Handshoe of Leo came in third in the 300 meter hurdles at 44.64 while Ryann Parrish of Homestead came in fourth at 44.73.

North Central won the team title with 55 points while Noblesville was second with 40 points. Huntington North tallied 27 points (all from Wiley) to come in fifth as a team while Northrop finished 13th with 20 points.