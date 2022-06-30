HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North grad Addy Wiley is one of the best long distance runners to hail from the Hoosier state. On Thursday, Wiley added to growing list of awards by earning the state’s Gatorade Girls Track Player of Year honors for the second year in a row.

Since wrapping up her high school career, Wiley has shattered the national record for prep girls in the 1600-meter run. She also finished first in the 800-meter run during the Nike Outdoor Nationals and the 1500-meter run in the U20 National Championships.

“Addy is quite a talent, and one this state may not see again in a long time,” said Huntington North High School coach Brian Milton. “She’s the fastest 1,600-meter runner in the nation and she’s given us—and everyone who knows her story—the inspiration to be better and not let the hurdles of life interfere with our goals.”

Wiley joins recent Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Players of the Year Ramiah Elliott (2019-20 & 2018-19, North Central High School), and Semira Killebrew (2017-18, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School), among the state’s list of former award winners.