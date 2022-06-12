ALLENDALE, Mich. (WANE) – Addy Wiley’s high school career may be in the books, but she continues to re-write the record books in long distance events.

On Saturday, the Huntington North grad crushed a national record for high school girls in the 1600 meter run during the Grand Valley State Midwest Redemption Meet. Wiley’s time of 4:26.16 beat the previous record by more than seven seconds. This comes more than a week after Wiley set two new state records during the IHSAA state finals in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs.

Wiley is set to run collegiately at the University of Colorado this fall.