Wiginton ready to roll for Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Luke Wiginton’s college football career will start sooner rather than later as the Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman signed with Indiana University on Wednesday and will graduate high school early to enroll down in Bloomington for the spring semester.

The six-foot-six, 280-pound Wiginton was selected 6A All-State this season and was a first-team All-SAC pick. He helped Dwenger with the 4A state title his junior season and led Dwenger to 5A semi-state this past fall.

Wiginton verbally committed to the Hoosiers this past April.