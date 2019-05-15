Whitko’s Snep battled childhood cancer, using competitive fire on softball diamond

Ellie Snep hates to lose.

That fire stretches beyond the diamond. Back in 2008, the Whitko senior was diagnoses with leukemia. She battles the disease and with the support of family and friends Snep beat back cancer.

She hasn’t slowed down since.

Snep and the Wildcats host senior night on Wednesday and it’s sure to be an emotional game for everyone.

As an 8 year old, Snep said learning that she had cancer was a confusing time. She had treatment in the form of chemotherapy for two years – beginning down in Indianapolis at Riley Children’s Hospital.

It was a long fight but in between chemo sessions – and with her near-balding head – you couldn’t keep Ellie off the field. Along the way her faith, family and friends provided endless amounts of support. Her best friend and current teammate Emalee Duggins was there for her the entire journey.

After two years, doctors told Snep that her cancer was in remission and that came moreso as a relief.

She has since excelled in school and sports. Snep became Whitko’s all-time leading rebounder during the basketball season. The senior also has led the Wildcats to back-to-back regional titles on the softball diamond.

Ellie clashed with cancer – and won. Now this competitor’s main challenge is a state title.