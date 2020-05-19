Whitko tabs Marion grad, former UK basketball standout Mays as athletic director

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Former University of Kentucky basketball standout Julius Mays has been tabbed as Whitko High School’s new athletic director, according to a story posted on the Whitko Community’s twitter account.

As a six-foot-two guard, Mays played his first two seasons of college basketball at N.C. State, where he averaged nearly five points in a game in a reserve role. He transferred to Wright State and averaged 14.1 points per game for the 2011-12 season.

Mays played his final season of college ball at the University of Kentucky, where he started 28 of 33 games and averaged 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Mays played professionally overseas for an Italian team named Mobyt Ferrara and most recently served as assistant athletic director at Marion High School, his alma mater.

Mays and fellow N.C. State teammate Scott Wood helped lead Marion to the 4A state title game in 2008. The Giants fell to Brownsburg 40-39 with future NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward nailing a buzzer beater to secure the title. Mays scored a game-high 21 points.