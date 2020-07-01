Whitko hires Benedict, Jordan to lead basketball programs

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitko athletic program made a splash – or, perhaps, a ‘swish’ – earlier this week when it announced the hiring of Chris Benedict to lead the boys basketball program and Justin Jordan to lead the girls program.

Benedict has been a head coach for 28 years in Indiana, including the last four at Bluffton High School. He is no strange to Whitley county, having coached Columbia City in two stints (1997-2007 & 2010-2016). Benedict has a career record of 411-239.

While Jordan will be entering his first year as a varsity head coach on the high school level, he’s a well-known name to basketball fans in the area. After a standout career at North Side – including a selection to the Indiana All-Star squad as a senior – Jordan played college basketball at St. Louis, IPFW, and Anderson University. He’s been active as a head coach on the AAU circuit and has also been an assistant for the South Side boys program where he’s coached his younger brother, Austin.

Whitko also announced Mike Howard as the new head coach of its volleyball program this week.

These moves are the first hires from new athletic director Julius Mays, who took over the Whitko athletic program in May.