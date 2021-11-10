White twins of Homestead sign to play soccer at Penn State, IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After helping Homestead bring home the 3A state soccer title the White twins are both continuing their athletic careers in college as Amelia White signed to play at Penn State while Sophia White will suit up at IUPUI.

Amelia, a forward, was recently named the state of Indiana’s player of the year. She tallied 26 goals and 15 assists for the year.

Sophia, a defender, scored two goals and helped lead a Homestead defense that yielded just 10 goals in 22 games this past season.

The Spartans finished 22-0 on the year and were ranked no. 1 in the state and no. 1 in the country by Max Preps.