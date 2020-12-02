What competitors and spectators should expect at indoor sporting events this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fans could be in for some disappointment this winter when it comes to attending sporting events. The Allen County Heath Commissioner is urging fans to stay home and districts like Fort Wayne Community Schools are closing its games off to fans, at least for now.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says the reason behind wanting fans to stay home is because of how highly contagious the virus is in an indoor setting.

“So what we know is that this virus is 20 times more likely to spread indoors than outdoors, the good news is for our outdoor seasons, the spectators that have been maintaining social distance and wearing a mask, we’ve not been seeing cases with that. So that’s good. What we don’t know is about the inside. As long as people are a ways away wearing masks normally we say six-feet but if you’re shouting, screaming, cheering, high fiving, the six feet might not be enough.” Dr. Sutter said.

Krista Stockman, Public Information Officer for FWCS explains the decision to keep fans out of the gyms, at least for now, creates the best chance to see a complete winter season.

“It’s more risky so we’re just going to stick with no spectators because what we really want is for our kids to have the opportunity. Spectators are great but it doesn’t help to have spectators if the students can’t participate.” Stockman said.

Stockman says Allen County would have to move to at least a “yellow” weekly-score and stay there for a few weeks before reconsidering allowing fans to come to games.