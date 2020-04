TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – After 17 seasons at the helm of the Warriors boys basketball program Rob Yoder announced that he is stepping down as head coach.

I would like to take a moment to thank our administration, athletic dept, asst coaches, fans, and all of our great players for allowing me to be a small part of WV basketball for the past 17 yrs. The memories & relationships will forever be cherished by our family. 🏀 Thanks, Rob — Westview Basketball (@WestviewHoops) April 18, 2020

Yoder is 303-125 at Westview, including a 21-4 mark this past season that saw the Warriors fall to Churubusco in a 2A sectional semifinal game.