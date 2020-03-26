Westview’s Yoder named to IBCA’s “Supreme 15”

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2019-2020, it was announced Thursday (March 26). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass). The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors. In addition, 89 more seniors and 93 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Braxton Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Carson Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic, Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Noah Jager of Bloomington South, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse, Andrew Welage of Greensburg and Charlie Yoder of Westview. Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Malik Stanley of Warren Central, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Keon Thompson of Merrillville and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley. The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana. All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be sent to each recipient’s Athletic Director in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes. The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project. The complete 2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below.
2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-StateSupreme 15 Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville Dre Davis, Lawrence Central Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century Trey Galloway, Culver Academy Noah Jager, Bloomington South Anthony Leal, Bloomington South Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Attucks Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central Tony Perkins, Lawrence North Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse Andrew Welage, Greensburg Charlie Yoder, Westview
Large School All-State Nick Anderson, Lake Central Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence Murray Becher, Heritage Hills Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg Will Geiger, Norwell Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine Grant Niehaus, Washington Tayson Parker, Northwestern Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills Josh Smith, Monrovia Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central Jake Wadding, Chesterton Dillon Ware, Danville
Small School All-State Reece Bauer, Northeast Dubois Bailey Conrad, Christian Academy of Indiana Austin Darnell, Washington Township Trenton Daughtry, Wabash Andrew Froedge, Blue River Valley Cooper Hochstedler, North Judson-San Pierre Ben Humrichous, Tipton Jake Johnson, Oldenburg Academy Drew Luce, Wapahani Elijah Malone, Prairie Heights Champ McCorkle, Greenwood Christian Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve Josiah Ricketts, North Posey Tre Spence, Wapahani Jacques Williams, Bowman Academy
Honorable Mention Jujuan Allison, Beech Grove Andrew Anderson, Greenwood Christian Davion Bailey, Pike Ethan Bates, Frankton Avery Beaver, Lafayette Jeff Conner Bedwell, Delta Damian Breeck, Switzerland County Jacob Brown, Connersville Carson Burtron, Lebanon Drew Byerly, Franklin Community Trevon Carlton, Morristown Tanner Cooley, Bluffton Cleevas Craig, Richmond Deontae Craig, Culver Academy Gavin Dowling, Greenwood Nate Dukich, Lake Station Edison Luke Dunn, Yorktown Dawson Eastes, New Palestine Trent Edwards, NorthWood Justin Fickling, South Knox Michael Florin, South Bend Trinity Jake Friel, Hebron Robert Fry II, Ben Davis Kade Fuelling, Bellmont Tyran Funches, Evansville Bosse Easton Good, Lewis Cass Noah Hedrick, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley Jackson Hiester, Evansville Mater Dei Jay Higgins, Brebeuf Jesuit Kelyn Hill, Indianapolis Washington Kole Hornbuckle, Hamilton Southeastern Anthony Horton, Mississinewa DeMarcus Hudson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Brevin Jefferson, Southport Braden Jenkins, North Harrison Hayden Jones, East Noble Jacob Jones, Jeffersonville Treveon Jones, Fort Wayne South Jackson Kabrick, Jasper William Keno, Indianapolis Metropolitan Will Larkin, Winamac Donovynn Lewis, New Haven Ben Lins, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Tryontae Lomax, Gary 21st Century Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central Joseph Martin, University Bernie McGuinness, Guerin Catholic Mitch Mendenhall, Woodlan Colt Meyer, Batsville Tytan Newton, Richmond Connor Nolot, Lanesville Damon Ogletree Jr., Cardinal Ritter Kevin Palmer, Sullivan Dylan Patterson, South Central (Elizabeth) Mike Perkins, Prairie Heights Hunter Perlich, Churubusco Derek Petersen, Greenwood Christian Charlie Peterson, North Central Jylen Petty, South Bend Washington Tyler Phelps, Evansville Mater Dei Preston Phillips, Jimtown T.J. Proctor, Christian Academy of Indiana Edreece Redmond, Bishop Chatard Cale Robertson, North White Tristan Ross, Pendleton Heights Kolten Sanford, Evansville Bosse Anthony Scales, Zionsville Hunter Schanlaub, Caston Nicholas Schiavello, Columbus North Nick Sebastiao, Scottsburg Dirk Shaw, Rossville Dylan Stafford, Muncie Central Alex Stauffer, Northridge Cortez Stoudemire, Western Boone Ethan Stuart, Shawe Memorial Jamar Styles, Hammond Jake Tarnow, Marquette Catholic Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting Jakylen Thomas, Marion Isaac Uebelhor, Forest Park Elijah Vander Velden, Wabash DeMarcus Vaughn, South Bend Washington Jordan Walters, Harrison (West Lafayette) Brock Wilsey, Evansville Day Mitchell Wilson, Columbia City Ty Wright, Mooresville Gavin Yoon, Lawrenceburg Victor Young, Muncie Central 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-StateSupreme 15 Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff Jalen Blackmon, Marion Luke Brown, Blackford Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Luke Goode, Homestead Connor Hickman, Bloomington South Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph Khristian Lander, Evansville Reitz Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills Malik Stanley, Warren Central Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg Keon Thompson, Merrillville Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley Large School All-State Shamar Avance, Lawrence North Luka Balac, Munster Blake Barker, Columbus North Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral Michael Eley, Fort Wayne Snider Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North Brady Hunt, Delta Christopher Mantis, Lowell Braden Smith, Westfield Lane Sparks, Greensburg Peter Suder, Carmel Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian Leland Walker, North Central Small School All-State Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah Koron Davis, Bowman Academy Connor Essegian, Central Noble Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton Landon Jordan, Churubusco Jakeb Kinsey, Shenandoah Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover) Colson Montgomery, Southridge Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic Payton Sparks, Winchester Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern Cole Wireman, Kouts Honorable Mention Reggie Abram, Hammond Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central Jurrien Ballard, Princeton Cameron Banks, Heritage Hills Silas Bauer, Loogootee Joey Bomba, Bloomington South Caedmon Bontrager, Lakewood Park Christian Brett Bosley, Paoli Holden Bowsman, West Washington Jayden Brewer, Avon Ayden Brobston, Frankton Mason Brooks, North Putnam Vinny Buccilla, Hamilton Southeastern Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Jaylen Carson, Indianapolis Attucks Jake Chapman, Tri-Central Luke Collinsworth, East Central Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams Kyle Crim, Morristown Marcus Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Connor Davis, Parke Heritage D’Ante Davis, Lawrence Central Blake Davison, Leo Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz Michael Donoho, South Spencer Riley Duncan, Cowan Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Joshua Fleming, Rensselaer Central Dae’von Fuqua, Clarksville Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, McCutcheon Baylin Graf, Bloomfield Travis Grayson, Chesterton Jesse Hall, Crawfordsville Langdon Hatton, North Harrison Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Sidney Jefferies, South Bend Adams Hunter Johnson, South Decatur Edward Jones, Pike Rasheed Jones, Marion Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette Randy Kelley, Sullivan Jace Kelly, South Spencer Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North Andrew Kroft, Richmond Thomas Latham, New Haven Dakota Lee, Indianapolis Metropolitan Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville Carter Lumpkin, Northeastern Brenden Lytle, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Tai McClung, Mississinewa Kaden McCollough, Shenandoah Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian Miles McGowen, Mooresville Logan McIntire, North Harrison Pete Moe, Cathedral Tyler Myers, Evansville Day Hayden Nern, Bluffton Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse Branden Northern, Silver Creek Andrew Oesterling, Oldenburg Academy Jackson Paul, Churubusco Logan Pinkerton, Covington Darrell Reed, Hammond Jake Reichard, Plymouth Joe Reidy, Woodlan Logan Rohrbacher, East Central Cody Samples, South Ripley Kyle Sanders, Western Coleman Sater, Edgewood Brayden Saxton, South Bend Adams Brett Sickafoose, Whitko Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers Kamari Slaughter, Portage Javon Small, Franklin Central Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit Sam Smith, Northridge Aaron Steinfeldt, Bloomington North Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian Landen Swanner, Mississinewa Caleb Swearingen, Northview Isaiah Swope, Castle Will Terry, South Bend St. Joseph Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Gabe Trevino, Eastside Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central Brian Waddell, Carmel Kobe Ward, Danville Brody Whitaker, Greencastle Jakar Williams, New Haven Harold Woods, Hammond Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble