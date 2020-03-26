Westview’s Yoder named to IBCA’s “Supreme 15”

High School Sports

by: Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

Posted: / Updated:

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2019-2020, it was announced Thursday (March 26).    The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).       The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.       In addition, 89 more seniors and 93 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.      Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Braxton Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Carson Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic, Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Noah Jager of Bloomington South, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse, Andrew Welage of Greensburg and Charlie Yoder of Westview.      Those voted to the 2020 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Malik Stanley of Warren Central, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Keon Thompson of Merrillville and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.       The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.       All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.        Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be sent to each recipient’s Athletic Director in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes.       The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.       The complete 2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below.
2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-StateSupreme 15               Braxton Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff               Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic               Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville               Dre Davis, Lawrence Central               Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century               Trey Galloway, Culver Academy               Noah Jager, Bloomington South               Anthony Leal, Bloomington South               Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern               Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Attucks               Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central               Tony Perkins, Lawrence North               Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse               Andrew Welage, Greensburg               Charlie Yoder, Westview 

Large School All-State               Nick Anderson, Lake Central               Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence               Murray Becher, Heritage Hills               Jerry Bracey, Mishawaka Marian               Dillon Duff, Fort Wayne Snider               Malek Edmonds, Brownsburg               Will Geiger, Norwell               Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine               Grant Niehaus, Washington               Tayson Parker, Northwestern               Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills               Josh Smith, Monrovia               Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central               Jake Wadding, Chesterton               Dillon Ware, Danville 

Small School All-State               Reece Bauer, Northeast Dubois               Bailey Conrad, Christian Academy of Indiana               Austin Darnell, Washington Township               Trenton Daughtry, Wabash               Andrew Froedge, Blue River Valley               Cooper Hochstedler, North Judson-San Pierre               Ben Humrichous, Tipton               Jake Johnson, Oldenburg Academy               Drew Luce, Wapahani               Elijah Malone, Prairie Heights               Champ McCorkle, Greenwood Christian               Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve               Josiah Ricketts, North Posey               Tre Spence, Wapahani               Jacques Williams, Bowman Academy 

Honorable Mention               Jujuan Allison, Beech Grove               Andrew Anderson, Greenwood Christian               Davion Bailey, Pike               Ethan Bates, Frankton               Avery Beaver, Lafayette Jeff               Conner Bedwell, Delta               Damian Breeck, Switzerland County               Jacob Brown, Connersville               Carson Burtron, Lebanon               Drew Byerly, Franklin Community               Trevon Carlton, Morristown               Tanner Cooley, Bluffton               Cleevas Craig, Richmond               Deontae Craig, Culver Academy               Gavin Dowling, Greenwood               Nate Dukich, Lake Station Edison               Luke Dunn, Yorktown               Dawson Eastes, New Palestine               Trent Edwards, NorthWood               Justin Fickling, South Knox               Michael Florin, South Bend Trinity               Jake Friel, Hebron               Robert Fry II, Ben Davis               Kade Fuelling, Bellmont               Tyran Funches, Evansville Bosse               Easton Good, Lewis Cass               Noah Hedrick, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)               Gavin Herrema, Kankakee Valley               Jackson Hiester, Evansville Mater Dei               Jay Higgins, Brebeuf Jesuit               Kelyn Hill, Indianapolis Washington               Kole Hornbuckle, Hamilton Southeastern               Anthony Horton, Mississinewa               DeMarcus Hudson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers               Brevin Jefferson, Southport               Braden Jenkins, North Harrison               Hayden Jones, East Noble               Jacob Jones, Jeffersonville               Treveon Jones, Fort Wayne South               Jackson Kabrick, Jasper               William Keno, Indianapolis Metropolitan               Will Larkin, Winamac               Donovynn Lewis, New Haven               Ben Lins, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)               Tryontae Lomax, Gary 21st Century               Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central               Joseph Martin, University               Bernie McGuinness, Guerin Catholic               Mitch Mendenhall, Woodlan               Colt Meyer, Batsville               Tytan Newton, Richmond               Connor Nolot, Lanesville               Damon Ogletree Jr., Cardinal Ritter               Kevin Palmer, Sullivan               Dylan Patterson, South Central (Elizabeth)               Mike Perkins, Prairie Heights               Hunter Perlich, Churubusco               Derek Petersen, Greenwood Christian               Charlie Peterson, North Central               Jylen Petty, South Bend Washington               Tyler Phelps, Evansville Mater Dei               Preston Phillips, Jimtown               T.J. Proctor, Christian Academy of Indiana               Edreece Redmond, Bishop Chatard               Cale Robertson, North White               Tristan Ross, Pendleton Heights               Kolten Sanford, Evansville Bosse               Anthony Scales, Zionsville               Hunter Schanlaub, Caston               Nicholas Schiavello, Columbus North               Nick Sebastiao, Scottsburg               Dirk Shaw, Rossville               Dylan Stafford, Muncie Central               Alex Stauffer, Northridge               Cortez Stoudemire, Western Boone               Ethan Stuart, Shawe Memorial               Jamar Styles, Hammond               Jake Tarnow, Marquette Catholic               Osvaldo Terrazas, Whiting               Jakylen Thomas, Marion               Isaac Uebelhor, Forest Park               Elijah Vander Velden, Wabash               DeMarcus Vaughn, South Bend Washington               Jordan Walters, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Brock Wilsey, Evansville Day               Mitchell Wilson, Columbia City               Ty Wright, Mooresville               Gavin Yoon, Lawrenceburg               Victor Young, Muncie Central 2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-StateSupreme 15               Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff               Jalen Blackmon, Marion               Luke Brown, Blackford               Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Luke Goode, Homestead               Connor Hickman, Bloomington South               Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek               Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek               J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph               Khristian Lander, Evansville Reitz               Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills               Malik Stanley, Warren Central               Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg               Keon Thompson, Merrillville               Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley Large School All-State               Shamar Avance, Lawrence North               Luka Balac, Munster               Blake Barker, Columbus North               Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral               Michael Eley, Fort Wayne Snider               Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights               Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central               D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North               Brady Hunt, Delta               Christopher Mantis, Lowell               Braden Smith, Westfield               Lane Sparks, Greensburg               Peter Suder, Carmel               Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian               Leland Walker, North Central Small School All-State               Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah               Koron Davis, Bowman Academy               Connor Essegian, Central Noble               Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve               Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton               Landon Jordan, Churubusco               Jakeb Kinsey, Shenandoah               Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve               Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur               Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover)               Colson Montgomery, Southridge               Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic               Payton Sparks, Winchester               Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern               Cole Wireman, Kouts Honorable Mention               Reggie Abram, Hammond               Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley               Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central               Jurrien Ballard, Princeton               Cameron Banks, Heritage Hills               Silas Bauer, Loogootee               Joey Bomba, Bloomington South               Caedmon Bontrager, Lakewood Park Christian               Brett Bosley, Paoli               Holden Bowsman, West Washington               Jayden Brewer, Avon               Ayden Brobston, Frankton               Mason Brooks, North Putnam               Vinny Buccilla, Hamilton Southeastern               Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Jaylen Carson, Indianapolis Attucks               Jake Chapman, Tri-Central               Luke Collinsworth, East Central               Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams               Kyle Crim, Morristown               Marcus Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Connor Davis, Parke Heritage               D’Ante Davis, Lawrence Central               Blake Davison, Leo               Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz               Michael Donoho, South Spencer               Riley Duncan, Cowan               Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)               Joshua Fleming, Rensselaer Central               Dae’von Fuqua, Clarksville               Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, McCutcheon               Baylin Graf, Bloomfield               Travis Grayson, Chesterton               Jesse Hall, Crawfordsville               Langdon Hatton, North Harrison               Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)               Sidney Jefferies, South Bend Adams               Hunter Johnson, South Decatur               Edward Jones, Pike               Rasheed Jones, Marion               Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette               Randy Kelley, Sullivan               Jace Kelly, South Spencer               Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North               Andrew Kroft, Richmond               Thomas Latham, New Haven               Dakota Lee, Indianapolis Metropolitan               Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville               Carter Lumpkin, Northeastern               Brenden Lytle, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger               Tai McClung, Mississinewa               Kaden McCollough, Shenandoah               Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian               Miles McGowen, Mooresville               Logan McIntire, North Harrison               Pete Moe, Cathedral               Tyler Myers, Evansville Day               Hayden Nern, Bluffton               Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse               Branden Northern, Silver Creek               Andrew Oesterling, Oldenburg Academy               Jackson Paul, Churubusco               Logan Pinkerton, Covington               Darrell Reed, Hammond         Jake Reichard, Plymouth               Joe Reidy, Woodlan               Logan Rohrbacher, East Central               Cody Samples, South Ripley               Kyle Sanders, Western               Coleman Sater, Edgewood               Brayden Saxton, South Bend Adams               Brett Sickafoose, Whitko               Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers               Kamari Slaughter, Portage               Javon Small, Franklin Central               Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit               Sam Smith, Northridge               Aaron Steinfeldt, Bloomington North               Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge               Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian               Landen Swanner, Mississinewa               Caleb Swearingen, Northview               Isaiah Swope, Castle               Will Terry, South Bend St. Joseph               Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers               Gabe Trevino, Eastside               Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central               Brian Waddell, Carmel               Kobe Ward, Danville               Brody Whitaker, Greencastle               Jakar Williams, New Haven               Harold Woods, Hammond               Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss