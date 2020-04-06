Westview’s Yoder named Indiana All-Star

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – He’s the all-time leading scorer in Lagrange County history, and now Charlie Yoder can add “Indiana All-Star” to his impressive resume as the Westview High School senior was one of 13 players selected to this year’s team.

Yoder averaged 27.3 pts, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game this past season.

According to the Indy Star, Yoder set a school career scoring record with 2,163 points, a single-season record with 734 points and a single-game record with 52 points.

The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games are currently scheduled for June 5 and 6.