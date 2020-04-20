Westview’s Charlie Yoder picks Incarnate Word

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana All-Star and Westview High School senior Charlie Yoder announced his future plans via social media on Monday night, committing to the University of Incarnate Word after a postgrad year.

Incarnate Word is a D-1 program in San Antonio, Texas. Yoder has indicated he would go to a prep school first and enroll in Incarnate Word in 2021.

Yoder averaged 27.3 pts, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game this past season. A six-foot-four guard/forward, he set a school career scoring record with 2,163 points, a single-season record with 734 points and a single-game record with 52 points.