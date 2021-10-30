Westview tops Providence in overtime to clinch first-ever state soccer title

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Westview boys soccer has had a flair for the dramatic this postseason, and the 1A state title match at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium on Friday night was no exception as the 16th-ranked Warriors bested third-ranked Providence 4-2 in overtime after tying the match with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Down 2-1 with 1:36 to go in the second half Jadon Yoder scored his second goal of the night to tie the match at two.

Westview didn’t take too long to find the net in the first overtime frame as Mohammaed Aamer netted the go-ahead goal just 1:48 into OT 1. Teague Misner added some insurance with a goal in OT 2 to set the final at 4-2.

Alex Yoder made five saves in goal for Westview to earn the win.

Westview, coached by Jamie Martin, finishes the season with an overall record of 17-5 while Providence winds up 15-4-3 overall.