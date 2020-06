TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – Westview has a new head girls basketball coach as the school announced that Ryan Yoder will take over the program.

Westview announces Ryan Yoder as the new varsity girls basketball coach! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ii5RRGXTE3 — Westview Jr-Sr High (@wvJSHS) June 12, 2020

Ryan Yoder is a Westview graduate and has taught at the school since 2013. He’s also worked with the boys basketball program in many capacities over the last seven years.

Ryan Yoder replaces Randy Yoder, who retired last month after 26 seasons leading the program.