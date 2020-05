TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – After 26 season leading the Westview girls basketball team Randy Yoder is calling it a career, as the well-known coach is retiring.

Yoder coached 43 seasons in all, amassing 353 wins. His best season at Westview came in 2006 when the Warriors advanced to the 2A state title game.

It will be a time of transition for Westview basketball as a whole. Rob Yoder stepped down last month as the head coach of the boys program following 17 successful seasons.