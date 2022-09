FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble’s Drew Yates delivered a gem of a pass to McKale Bottles for a touchdown during their game against Eastside. The connection from Yates to Bottles earns honors for your week three “Gem of the Night” presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers!

The Chargers outlasted the NECC power, 28-27, in Ligonier on Friday night.