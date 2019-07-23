West Noble’s Pruitt commits to Navy

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble High School football standout Brandon Pruitt will play Division I football as the running back/linebacker has verbally committed to play at the Naval Academy.

After some serious conversations with my family and friends I have decided that The Naval Academy is best for my future. With that being said I will be changing my commitment to Navy! My recruitment 100% over! #beatarmy pic.twitter.com/uWaJGD0xRa — Brandon Pruitt (@_b25p_) July 23, 2019

Pruitt becomes the second NEI standout to pick Army in the last two years. Snider tight end Simon Dellinger (a Fab 15 selection) signed with Army last December.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Pruitt will be a senior at West Noble. Last fall he rushed for 1,555 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 79 total tackles including13.0 sacks and 23.0 tackles for loss.

The commitment reflects a change in heart for Pruitt. Back on July 14 Pruitt committed to Western Illinois.