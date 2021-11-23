West Noble’s Macias to kick at Purdue

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Before Tuesday night’s basketball game between East Noble and West Noble Chargers senior Julio Macias announced his college choice for football, as the senior verbally committed to Purdue University.

Macias was 13-for-13 on extra points this past fall and 11-of-15 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. He averaged 40.1 yards per punt as a senior and 61.2 yards per kickoff.

At six-foot-five, 230 pounds Macias has a large frame for a kicker. He is ranked 70th in the country among high school senior kickers by Kohl’s Professional Camps.