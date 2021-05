LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Jeramyah James is heading to Trine to continue his football career as the West Noble High School senior signed with the Thunder on Wednesday afternoon.

A two-way lineman for the Chargers, James is listed at 6-feet tall weighing 285 pounds.

West Noble went 2-9 this past fall, but posted a 10-1 record and won the NECC Big Division title in James’ junior season.