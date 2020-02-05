Live Now
West Noble’s Gross inks with Marian football

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble football standout Josh Gross is heading south as the senior signed to play college football at Marian University on Wednesday.

As a receiver, the 6-foot-2 Gross racked up 82 receptions for 1,347 yards and 7 touchdowns during his West Noble career. He also rushed for 902 yards and 8 TDs.

Defensively, he shined in the secondary with 16 career interceptions, 150 solo tackles, and 170 total tackles.

Gross helped West Noble go 10-1 this past season and win the NECC Big Division title.

