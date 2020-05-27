West Noble tabs Burns to lead girls basketball program

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble made three head coaching hires official this week, including hiring WNHS alum Jeff Burns to lead the Chargers girls basketball program.
Burns had been an assistant coach for the West Noble girls for 14 seasons, including 13 under Dale Marano who stepped down as the head coach following the 2019-20 season. Marano went 188-130 in 14 seasons leading the Chargers.
West Noble also hired Kaity Logan as head volleyball coach and Mike Flora to lead the boys cross country team.