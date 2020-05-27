West Noble tabs Burns to lead girls basketball program

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble made three head coaching hires official this week, including hiring WNHS alum Jeff Burns to lead the Chargers girls basketball program.

Excited to announce the hiring of Jeff Burns as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach. Jeff has spent 13 years working as an assistant to Dale Marano in our girls program 🏀. Excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/rKizXOzccj — Tom Schermerhorn (@WestNobleAD) May 26, 2020

Burns had been an assistant coach for the West Noble girls for 14 seasons, including 13 under Dale Marano who stepped down as the head coach following the 2019-20 season. Marano went 188-130 in 14 seasons leading the Chargers.

West Noble also hired Kaity Logan as head volleyball coach and Mike Flora to lead the boys cross country team.

Kaity Logan has been hired as the new Head Volleyball Coach at West Noble. Excited to have her leading the program. pic.twitter.com/E4zq5x4GjS — Tom Schermerhorn (@WestNobleAD) May 26, 2020