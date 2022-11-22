FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the opening night for boys basketball in the state of Indiana both West Noble and Northrop came away with wins to headline area actin on Tuesday.

West Noble bested county rival East Noble 57-36 at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville behind 17 points from Bradyn Barth.

Northrop went on the road to beat DeKalb 45-42 in Waterloo. The Bruins were led by Dalman Alexander with 13 points while Dallas Lawrence added 10.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 52, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Anderson 76, Pendleton Hts. 68

Bloomington South 52, Edgewood 36

Charlestown 77, New Washington 69

Clay City 52, S. Putnam 44

Covenant Christian 67, Speedway 55

Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 48

Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43

Eastern (Greentown) 42, Northfield 26

Eastern (Pekin) 45, Borden 38

Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65

Fountain Central 46, N. Montgomery 24

Franklin 70, Indian Creek 34

Franklin Co. 47, Hagerstown 38

Hauser 73, Brown Co. 33

Heritage Christian 49, Columbus North 44

Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Ritter 58

Lakeland Christian 50, Caston 37

N. Harrison 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

N. Miami 63, N. White 58

Sheridan 65, Cowan 60, OT

Terre Haute South 73, Cloverdale 32

Tipton 75, Tri-Central 46

Twin Lakes 50, Winamac 35

Waldron 86, Crothersville 62

Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 32, Garrett 19

Argos 29, Culver 26

Bellmont 53, Adams Central 32

Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46

Bloomington North 52, New Albany 39

Bluffton 63, New Haven 28

Bremen 47, Glenn 29

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, E. Noble 23

Cascade 65, Tri-West 25

Centerville 43, Cambridge City 35

Central Noble 62, Lakeland 36

Charlestown 61, New Washington 37

Forest Park 44, Evansville Mater Dei 33

Fountain Central 29, N. Montgomery 13

Frankton 51, Taylor 2

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Fremont 31

Greencastle 52, Crawfordsville 8

Greenwood 41, Plainfield 39

Indpls Ben Davis 78, Indpls Attucks 35

Indpls N. Central 77, Anderson 36

LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12

Lakewood Park 50, Ft. Wayne North 48, OT

Mooresville 51, Martinsville 17

N. Daviess 33, Loogootee 26

N. Knox 63, Evansville Christian 40

Noblesville 65, Carmel 48

Northridge 63, Elkhart 44

Orleans 43, Clarksville 22

Parke Heritage 39, Covenant Christian 37

Pioneer 70, Wabash 60

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50, Beech Grove 36

Rochester 32, Cass 28

S. Bend Washington 85, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15

Scottsburg 62, Austin 29

Southern Wells 39, Elwood 27

Southwood 59, Oak Hill 38

Tell City 50, Pike Central 35

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 25

Trinity Lutheran 63, Providence 51

Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 35

Westfield 45, Indpls Pike 44

Zionsville 51, Fishers 49