FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the opening night for boys basketball in the state of Indiana both West Noble and Northrop came away with wins to headline area actin on Tuesday.
West Noble bested county rival East Noble 57-36 at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville behind 17 points from Bradyn Barth.
Northrop went on the road to beat DeKalb 45-42 in Waterloo. The Bruins were led by Dalman Alexander with 13 points while Dallas Lawrence added 10.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 52, Anderson Prep Academy 44
Anderson 76, Pendleton Hts. 68
Bloomington South 52, Edgewood 36
Charlestown 77, New Washington 69
Clay City 52, S. Putnam 44
Covenant Christian 67, Speedway 55
Crawfordsville 58, Greencastle 48
Eastern (Greene) 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43
Eastern (Greentown) 42, Northfield 26
Eastern (Pekin) 45, Borden 38
Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65
Fountain Central 46, N. Montgomery 24
Franklin 70, Indian Creek 34
Franklin Co. 47, Hagerstown 38
Hauser 73, Brown Co. 33
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus North 44
Indpls Brebeuf 75, Indpls Ritter 58
Lakeland Christian 50, Caston 37
N. Harrison 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
N. Miami 63, N. White 58
Sheridan 65, Cowan 60, OT
Terre Haute South 73, Cloverdale 32
Tipton 75, Tri-Central 46
Twin Lakes 50, Winamac 35
Waldron 86, Crothersville 62
Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 32, Garrett 19
Argos 29, Culver 26
Bellmont 53, Adams Central 32
Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46
Bloomington North 52, New Albany 39
Bluffton 63, New Haven 28
Bremen 47, Glenn 29
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, E. Noble 23
Cascade 65, Tri-West 25
Centerville 43, Cambridge City 35
Central Noble 62, Lakeland 36
Charlestown 61, New Washington 37
Forest Park 44, Evansville Mater Dei 33
Fountain Central 29, N. Montgomery 13
Frankton 51, Taylor 2
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Fremont 31
Greencastle 52, Crawfordsville 8
Greenwood 41, Plainfield 39
Indpls Ben Davis 78, Indpls Attucks 35
Indpls N. Central 77, Anderson 36
LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12
Lakewood Park 50, Ft. Wayne North 48, OT
Mooresville 51, Martinsville 17
N. Daviess 33, Loogootee 26
N. Knox 63, Evansville Christian 40
Noblesville 65, Carmel 48
Northridge 63, Elkhart 44
Orleans 43, Clarksville 22
Parke Heritage 39, Covenant Christian 37
Pioneer 70, Wabash 60
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50, Beech Grove 36
Rochester 32, Cass 28
S. Bend Washington 85, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15
Scottsburg 62, Austin 29
Southern Wells 39, Elwood 27
Southwood 59, Oak Hill 38
Tell City 50, Pike Central 35
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 25
Trinity Lutheran 63, Providence 51
Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 35
Westfield 45, Indpls Pike 44
Zionsville 51, Fishers 49