West Noble names Marsh head boys basketball coach

West Noble High School is proud to introduce Ethan Marsh as the next Head Boys Basketball Coach at West Noble.

Ethan is currently employed by Columbia City High School as a teacher and Asst. Boys Basketball Coach. Ethan has 11 years coaching experience at the High School level and was named the KPC Media Area Coach of the Year in 2014-15 while serving as the Head Coach at Central Noble.

Ethan has served as the Varsity Assistant at Columbia City the last 3 years under Coach Brett Eberly. Ethan has been a part of some highly successful teams at Columbia City as a player and coach. In 2012-13, the Eagles went 20-4 on the season.

Ethan will bring a blue collar work ethic to the Chargers while putting together a strong feeder system.

Also returning to West Noble as an assistant with Ethan’s staff will be former West Noble Head Coach Gary Goshert. Gary has been the Head Coach at West Noble, Wawasee, and Manchester while also assisting at Manchester University. Gary’s last season at West Noble was 1985-86 which included a 17-5 record and winning the NECC regular season title.