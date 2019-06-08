Wedge discusses taking Wichita State head coaching job

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eric Wedge hopes to instill toughness and learning at Wichita State.

The Northrop graduate is also an alumni with the Shockers. He was named head baseball coach on Wednesday, May 29.

On Saturday, they will dedicate a new league at the Wallen Complex to the former Bruin.

Wedge was an All-American as a catcher for Wichita State.

Since his time in Fort Wayne and Wichita, he’s spent time as a big league manager, scout and TV commentator.

” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”false” /]