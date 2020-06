FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Wayne High School senior basketball standouts are taking different paths to continue their career.

Quincy Miles, a six-foot-three guard, announced he’ll play next season at Indiana Tech. Miles averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds last year for the Generals.

JaQuan Kizer, a six-foot-five forward, will play next year in The Elevation Prep’s postgrad academy. Kizer averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds as a senior.