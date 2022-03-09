FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School’s Aidan Meek (Tiffin University), Ebon Person (Fullerton College), and Tizelle Thomas (Indiana Wesleyan) will be taking their talents to the next level as the seniors signed to play in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Person, a linebacker, played this past season at Homestead, where he was second on the team with 7.1 tackles per game.

Meek, a quarterback, threw for 2,481 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons combined. He also had 23 tackles and 2 interceptions as senior playing safety.

Thomas, a defensive back, had 34 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He broke his ankle in Wayne’s preseason scrimmage missed half the year.